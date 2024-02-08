Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $149.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

