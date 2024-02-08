Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $88,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 128.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,325,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.30. 266,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

