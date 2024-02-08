Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SVOL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 231,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.