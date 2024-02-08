Sintx Technologies’ (SINT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 397.27% and a negative return on equity of 85.77%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

About Sintx Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sintx Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

