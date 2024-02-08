SM Energy’s (SM) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE SM opened at $36.45 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 4.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SM Energy by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

