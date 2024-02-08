Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $27.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

