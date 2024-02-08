Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Increases Dividend to €1.18 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of €1.18 ($1.27) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SKG opened at GBX 3,170 ($39.74) on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,528 ($31.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,403.79 ($42.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The company has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,040.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,945.45.

SKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($43.88) to GBX 3,400 ($42.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,830 ($48.01) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

