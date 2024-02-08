Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Plans Dividend of €1.18

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €1.18 ($1.27) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 6.7 %

SKG stock opened at GBX 3,170 ($39.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,040.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,945.45. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,528 ($31.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,403.79 ($42.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,830 ($48.01) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($43.88) to GBX 3,400 ($42.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

