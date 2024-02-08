SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.37

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 57048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWI

SolarWinds Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 98.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 616,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.