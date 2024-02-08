Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 198,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 276,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Solstice Gold

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.