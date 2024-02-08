Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,669 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,210,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

