Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,988 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.8 %

SH opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.