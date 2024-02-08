Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

