Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $217,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,442.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 121,971 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,454,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,981,205.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,188.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,500 shares of company stock worth $941,100. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.