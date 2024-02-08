Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Corning
In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW
Corning Stock Down 0.8 %
GLW opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Corning Company Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.