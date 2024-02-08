Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

GLW opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

