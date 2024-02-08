Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,504 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,367,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

