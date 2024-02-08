Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

