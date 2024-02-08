Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.