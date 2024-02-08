Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,102 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,000 shares of company stock worth $19,382,520 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

NYSE:PATH opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

