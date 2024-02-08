Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

