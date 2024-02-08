SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,421. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

