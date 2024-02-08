SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,323 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $78,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,864,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 354,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

