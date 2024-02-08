SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 75,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 683,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

