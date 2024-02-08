SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 124,508 shares.The stock last traded at $30.61 and had previously closed at $30.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

