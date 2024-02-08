Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after buying an additional 396,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.