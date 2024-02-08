Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,365 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 67,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE EME opened at $238.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $240.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

