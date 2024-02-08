Spire Wealth Management Buys 641 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

