Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

