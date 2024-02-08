Spire Wealth Management Has $597,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

