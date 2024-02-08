Spire Wealth Management Has $779,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Profile



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.



