Spire Wealth Management Has $792,000 Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $48.13.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

