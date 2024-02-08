Spire Wealth Management Purchases 480 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $54.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $808.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

