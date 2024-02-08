Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,079 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,127,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 148,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 52,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

