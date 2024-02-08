Spire Wealth Management Sells 14,323 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after acquiring an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IHI opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

