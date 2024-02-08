Spire Wealth Management Sells 184 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.74 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

