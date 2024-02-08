Spire Wealth Management Sells 39,090 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.