Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $199.03 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

