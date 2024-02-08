Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $38.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.