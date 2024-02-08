Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.91.

NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

