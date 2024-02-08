Standex International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Standex International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock opened at $151.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47. Standex International has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Standex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

