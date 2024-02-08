Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,499,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Stantec by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 151,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.