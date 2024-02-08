Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.
STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
