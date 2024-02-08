State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 16,946 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $84,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $85.99. 5,893,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356,677. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,228 shares of company stock worth $24,084,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

