State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,476 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $54,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 17.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.16. 1,698,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

