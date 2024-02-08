State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,331 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $89,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $734,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 132.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $866.99. 271,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $776.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $699.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.