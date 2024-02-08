State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 36,870 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $55,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE:F remained flat at $12.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,934,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,066,555. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

