State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,697 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $400,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

ROP stock traded down $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $542.20. 179,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.