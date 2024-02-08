State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 49,360 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $71,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 546,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.