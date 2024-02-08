State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of AON worth $68,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AON by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $305.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.93.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

