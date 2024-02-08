State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Cigna Group worth $85,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.52. The company had a trading volume of 663,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.20. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $333.86.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.47.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

