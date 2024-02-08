State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $942.86. 221,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,770 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

